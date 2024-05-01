Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Improvements

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic insights from Weave Communications Inc's first quarter of 2024, showcasing significant advancements in revenue, gross margins, and strategic partnerships.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $47.2 million, a 19.2% year-over-year growth.
  • Gross Margin: Reached 70.4%, a 280 basis point increase from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved to -0.8% from -7.9% year-over-year.
  • Net Revenue Retention Rate: Increased to 96% from 95% last quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Decreased by approximately $15 million due to a new billing system implementation.
  • Operating Loss: $1.4 million, a 66% improvement year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $400,000 or $0.01 per share, improved from $3.3 million or $0.05 per share last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with a 19.2% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $47.2 million, which was $1 million above the high end of the guidance range provided in February.
  • Gross margin improved significantly, reaching 70.4%, which is a 280 basis point increase compared to Q1 of the previous year, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of gross margin improvement.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin showed substantial improvement, nearing breakeven at -0.8% of revenue, a significant enhancement from -7.9% a year ago.
  • Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) successfully launched and is progressing with new and deepened integration partnerships, enhancing product market fit and expanding addressable market.
  • Recognition and accolades for customer service and workplace environment, including being named a Top 50 software product for small business for 2024 and receiving a top workplaces USA award.

Negative Points

  • Despite overall positive financial performance, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) reported a net loss of $400,000 for the quarter.
  • The company experienced a one-time increase in accounts receivable due to the implementation of a new billing system, which temporarily impacted free cash flow.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, although improved, still remains in the negative, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.
  • The company faces the challenge of increasing the payment attach rates, which are currently below desired levels, indicating underpenetration in the customer base.
  • While Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) is expanding its integration with practice management systems, the process is gradual and requires significant effort to deepen existing integrations and develop new ones to enhance product functionality and market fit.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you touch on the sales cycles within specialty medical, given the name-brand recognition and holistic platform?
A: Brett White, CEO: Specialty medical is fragmented but has a significant need for Weave's solutions. We've built integrations with platform providers in these sub-verticals, leveraging our reputation from dental and optometry. Specialty medical is our fastest-growing vertical, showing strong demand and good product-market fit. We plan to continue hiring, focusing on sales capacity and engineers.

Q: What learnings have you identified from observing the organization, and are there any low-hanging fruits?
A: Brett White, CEO: The sales organization is functioning well, with a focus on scaling to $500 million. We're focusing on payments and partnerships, seeing a shift in the practice management landscape towards more collaborative relationships. This shift allows us to build win-win partnerships and expand our market reach.

Q: Can you provide an update on your next-gen app and feedback from multi-location customers?
A: Brett White, CEO: The new Weave experience is in open beta, offering a more flexible and functional user interface. It's designed to be more multi-location friendly, allowing management across various locations more efficiently. The platform is accessible via web and app, receiving positive feedback, especially for multi-location operations.

Q: Could you frame the increase in your integrated addressable market compared to a year ago?
A: Brett White, CEO: Our integrated addressable market in dental and optometry is around 200,000 locations, with integrations covering over 90% of these. We continually deepen these integrations to enhance product-market fit. In specialty medical, a newer focus area, the potential is about 160,000 locations, with less than one-third currently integrated, presenting significant growth opportunities.

Q: What are the drivers behind the recent improvements in gross margin, and what are the future targets?
A: Alan Taylor, CFO: The improvement to a 70.4% gross margin is driven by increased efficiency and a higher proportion of payment revenues. Long-term targets are between 75% and 80%, focusing on cost management and scaling efficiently. Upselling and improved payment revenues will also contribute to margin expansion.

Q: How are you enhancing partnerships, particularly with practice management software providers, to drive forward integration and co-selling?
A: Brett White, CEO: We've shifted towards a philosophy of win-win partnerships, hiring specialists to foster these relationships. Our approach is to reassure partners that we complement rather than compete with their core offerings, focusing on integrations that benefit mutual customers. This strategy has led to more collaborative and productive partnerships.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.