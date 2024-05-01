Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Surpassing Expectations with Strong Revenue and EPS Growth

Explore how Qualcomm's strategic advancements in chipset and automotive sectors led to robust financial outcomes and a promising outlook.

Summary
  • Non-GAAP Revenue: $9.4 billion
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.44, above guidance
  • Chipset Business Revenue: $8 billion
  • Licensing Business Revenue: $1.3 billion
  • QCT Handset Revenue: $6.2 billion
  • QCT IoT Revenue: $1.2 billion, up 9% sequentially
  • QCT Automotive Revenue: Increased 35% year-over-year
  • Dividends: Increased quarterly from $0.80 to $0.85 per share
  • Stockholder Returns: $1.6 billion, including $731 million in stock repurchases and $895 million in dividends
  • QTL EBT Margin: 71%
  • QCT EBT Margin: 29%, at the high end of guidance
  • Third Fiscal Quarter Revenue Forecast: $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion
  • Third Fiscal Quarter Non-GAAP EPS Forecast: $2.15 to $2.35
Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) reported strong non-GAAP revenues of $9.4 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.44, surpassing the high end of guidance.
  • The company's chipset business generated $8 billion in revenue, driven by robust demand for premium tier Android smartphones and growth in the automotive sector.
  • Significant progress in technology and product roadmaps, particularly in on-device GenAI applications, with the launch of the Qualcomm AI Hub.
  • Record growth in QCT Automotive revenues, which increased by 35% year-over-year, with a design-win pipeline now valued at approximately $45 billion.
  • Continued leadership in 5G technology with the introduction of the Snapdragon X80, the world's most advanced 5G Modem-RF System.

Negative Points

  • Guidance for the third fiscal quarter reflects a seasonal decline in QCT handset revenues, expected to decrease by a mid-single-digit percentage sequentially.
  • Potential market saturation and competitive pressures in the smartphone segment, particularly with the absence of flagship handset launches in the upcoming quarter.
  • Challenges in the IoT segment, although recovering, still faces gradual recovery from macroeconomic factors impacting the industry.
  • Dependence on the Chinese market for a significant portion of revenue growth, which poses risks if geopolitical tensions or economic conditions in China worsen.
  • End of revenue from Huawei's product business in 2025 as the market transitions to 5G, removing a source of income for Qualcomm.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Cristiano, can you discuss the impact of AI on handset, modem, and RF architecture, particularly in terms of battery life and integration opportunities?
A: Cristiano Renno Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, explained that Qualcomm's competitive RF front end portfolio and features across the modem-RF, especially regarding power, are crucial. He highlighted the increasing importance of the modem in AI applications, both on-device and cloud-based, due to the need for real-time connectivity. Qualcomm's ability to run AI pervasively on devices without compromising battery life is a key technological advantage, reflected in their NPU performance across various platforms.

Q: What trends are you observing in the China market, particularly in relation to AI-driven devices?
A: Cristiano noted that the market dynamics in China are favorable, especially in the premium and high-tier segments where there is a significant mix improvement. The introduction of on-device AI and GenAI in premium devices has been well received by consumers. He also mentioned that Qualcomm has not observed any signs of weakness in the Android premium market in China, attributing strength to premium devices from major Chinese OEMs.

Q: Can you provide insights into the sustainability of the automotive revenue growth and how it contributes to Qualcomm's financials?
A: Akash Palkhiwala, CFO of Qualcomm, discussed the automotive revenue growth, emphasizing the increase in the design-win pipeline to approximately $45 billion, with about one-third driven by ADAS. This growth is seen as a progression towards achieving the target of over $4 billion in automotive revenues by fiscal '26, reflecting the materialization of design wins into revenue.

Q: How is the IoT business segment performing, particularly in terms of recovery and growth prospects?
A: Akash Palkhiwala mentioned that the IoT business is showing signs of recovery, with sequential growth expected to continue. The consumer IoT aligns more closely with phone trends and is recovering faster, while industrial and networking IoT are on a recovery timeline consistent with industry peers. New products in industrial and WiFi 7 are anticipated to drive further growth in this segment.

Q: What are the expectations for the PC market, particularly with the upcoming launches of AI PCs?
A: Cristiano highlighted significant product momentum in the PC market, particularly with devices that will feature on-device AI capabilities. These new PCs are expected to become more material in fiscal '25, aligning with back-to-school seasons. Qualcomm plans to provide a detailed update on the PC segment in the next quarter, coinciding with device launches.

Q: How does the shift towards AI impact Qualcomm's chipset business in terms of content and pricing?
A: Cristiano explained that AI is driving an increase in silicon content and ASPs, particularly through the NPU, which is seeing the largest growth in silicon generation over generation. This shift is improving the mix towards higher-end devices, supporting market share gains, and potentially triggering an upgrade cycle as consumers seek devices capable of running advanced AI applications.

