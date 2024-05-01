Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG, Financial) reported a net investment income of $15.5 million or $0.41 per share, demonstrating strong financial performance.

The company successfully over-earned its regular quarterly dividend, continuing a trend since its public inception in 2014, with cumulative dividends now totaling $15.45 per share over a 10-year period.

TPVG improved its gross leverage ratio to 1.27 times and enhanced liquidity, primarily due to prepayment activity which included two prepayments totaling $30.8 million.

The company's portfolio companies are showing signs of strength, with eight companies completing fundraising rounds during the quarter, raising $584 million in aggregate.

TPVG has a diversified investment approach, focusing on a variety of sectors including AI, cybersecurity, digital health, and environmental technologies, which positions it well for future growth.

Negative Points

The overall venture capital markets remain sluggish, with slow deal activity and deal values which could impact future growth opportunities for TPVG.

Two portfolio companies were downgraded from category two to category three, indicating potential concerns about their financial health.

TPVG reported net realized losses on investments totaling $8.8 million, primarily related to the write-off of investments in two portfolio companies.

Despite improvements, the venture capital market continues to be challenging, which may affect the company's ability to capitalize on new investment opportunities.

The company's net asset value per share slightly decreased from $9.21 at year-end to $9.2, reflecting some pressures on asset valuations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss your views on the net investment income and fundings trajectory, and when do you think you could be north of that $15 million quarterly number?

A: (Sajal Srivastava - President, CIO) We continue to target $25 million to $50 million in fundings, focusing on managing our leverage ratio. The combination of contractual portfolio repayments, prepayment activity, and use of our ATM will help maintain this range. As market conditions stabilize, we might discuss exceeding this range, but for now, we aim to use our liquidity to maintain it.

Q: Regarding the new money yields versus the existing portfolio yield, can you talk about the dynamics and expectations moving forward?

A: (Sajal Srivastava - President, CIO) Our new asset yield has been stable at around 14.3%. We expect this to continue due to the current prime rate on our transactions and our mix of fixed and floating rate investments. Our deal and credit teams are opportunistic, considering overall structure and credit risk, which helps maintain our yield profile regardless of the rate environment.

Q: How are you managing borrowers that are approaching their maturity dates or have tight cash runways?

A: (Sajal Srivastava - President, CIO) Our approach is proactive, working collaboratively with companies and their sponsors before they hit a cash crunch. The key is to encourage capital raising early, as fundraising events are taking longer in the current environment. Being proactive during the fundraising process is crucial for effective credit management.

Q: What are your expectations for net investment income (NII) per share going forward, especially since it's sitting close to the dividend rate?

A: (Christopher Mathieu - CFO) We anticipate a stable NII, considering factors like top-line yields, prepayment frequency, cost of debt, and operating expenses. Our term debt is locked at attractive rates for the next few years, and we've experienced minimal volatility in operating expenses. With no incentive fees this quarter and likely none in the near future, we expect to maintain a stable NII and cover our dividend.

Q: Can you provide an update on leverage and the use of the credit facility for funding investments?

A: (Christopher Mathieu - CFO) Our leverage is slightly less than at the end of the quarter, and we have full use of our credit facility. It's in good order with no restrictions, allowing us to advance and borrow in the ordinary course.

Q: Have you considered shifting the stage of venture-backed companies you invest in, perhaps moving to later stages?

A: (Sajal Srivastava - President, CIO) We are seeing demand from EBITDA positive venture capital-backed companies that are staying private longer. We're evaluating opportunities with these later-stage companies, assuming the yield profile fits. This shift fits into TPVG's investment strategy, and we're actively deploying capital in this area.

