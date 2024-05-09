Aena SME SA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Aena SME SA (ANYYY, Financial)

Aena SME SA (ANYYY) recently announced a dividend of $0.83 per share, payable on 2024-05-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Aena SME SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Aena SME SA Do?

Aena SME SA is a Spanish airport operator managing several airports across Spain, including major hubs in Madrid and Barcelona. Additionally, the company holds stakes in various international airports. Aena SME SA's revenue streams are categorized into regulated and non-regulated sources. Regulated revenue includes fees from aircraft operations such as takeoffs and landings, passenger charges, and security services. Non-regulated revenue, on the other hand, is derived from commercial activities like retail, food and beverage, and advertising. The company operates through diverse business segments including Airports, Real Estate Services, Region de Murcia International Airport (AIRM), and International operations.

A Glimpse at Aena SME SA's Dividend History

Aena SME SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023, distributing dividends annually. The company has increased its dividend each year since its listing, earning it the status of a dividend king—a title reserved for companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Aena SME SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Aena SME SA currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.81% and a forward dividend yield of 4.46%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next year. The company's 5-year yield on cost stands at 2.81% as of today, reflecting the yield an investor would earn if the stock was purchased five years ago.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-12-31, Aena SME SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.47, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings for future growth and stability. Aena SME SA's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, alongside consistent net profit in 8 of the past 10 years, underscores its good profitability prospects.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Aena SME SA's robust growth metrics signal a positive outlook for dividend sustainability. The company's growth rank of 7 out of 10, combined with a strong revenue model indicated by a 32.10% average annual increase in revenue per share, positions it well against global competitors. Furthermore, Aena SME SA's earnings have surged by an average of 1088.70% annually over the past three years, reflecting a robust capacity to enhance shareholder value through dividends. The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.70% further solidifies its financial health and growth trajectory.

In conclusion, Aena SME SA's consistent dividend increases, strong payout ratio, and solid growth metrics not only reassure dividend sustainability but also highlight the company's potential for future growth. Investors seeking to explore more high-dividend yield opportunities can utilize tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener available for GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.