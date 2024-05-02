On May 2, 2024, CoreCard Corp (CCRD, Financial) released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, as detailed in its 8-K filing. The company reported a total revenue of $13.1 million, aligning with its expectations and reflecting a strategic year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance services. However, the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 fell short of analyst expectations of $0.02, highlighting potential areas for financial adjustments.

About CoreCard Corp

CoreCard Corp, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, stands as a pivotal entity in the financial technology sector, providing advanced solutions and processing services. The company's offerings encompass a wide range of applications designed to facilitate the management of credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, and various transactional processes through its innovative software platforms such as CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, and CoreFRAUD among others.

Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, CoreCard reported a decrease in total revenue to $13.1 million down from $14.8 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to a decrease in professional services revenue, particularly from the company's largest customer. Despite this, the processing and maintenance segment saw a growth of 13%, indicating robust operational areas.

The income from operations also saw a decrease to $0.5 million from $1.8 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Net income similarly declined to $0.4 million from $1.3 million, with a corresponding decrease in EPS from $0.15 to $0.05. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $1.7 million, a significant reduction from $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

CoreCard's Strategic Position and Market Adaptation

CEO Leland Strange commented on the financial results, emphasizing the ongoing investments in the CoreCard platform which continue to attract new customers and enhance service offerings. Despite the dip in professional services revenue, the sustained growth in processing and maintenance revenues highlights the company's adaptability and potential for recovery.

We continue to see encouraging results from the ongoing investment in our platform and processing capabilities, and we continue to onboard new customers that value the features and functionality offered by the CoreCard platform," stated Leland Strange.

Financial Statements and Investor Relations

CoreCard's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $62.091 million as of March 31, 2024, slightly down from $63.826 million at the end of 2023. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with $24.056 million in cash and cash equivalents. The detailed financial statements and non-GAAP financial measures provide a comprehensive view of the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Investors and stakeholders were invited to participate in an investor conference call hosted on the same day the earnings were announced, providing an opportunity to discuss the results and forward-looking strategies directly with CoreCard's management.

For detailed financial information and future updates, investors are encouraged to consult the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available on the company’s investor relations website.

As CoreCard continues to navigate the complexities of the financial technology market, its focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions positions it well for future growth and operational efficiency. The current financial results, while mixed, underscore the company's resilience and strategic planning acumen in a challenging economic environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CoreCard Corp for further details.