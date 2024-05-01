Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Capitalizing on Opportunities

Despite mixed financial results, FPI outlines strategic acquisitions and robust management plans for 2024.

  • Net Income: $1.4 million for Q1 2024.
  • Net Income Per Share: $0.01, lower than the same period in 2023.
  • AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations): $2.8 million for Q1 2024.
  • AFFO Per Weighted Average Share: $0.06, significantly higher than Q1 2023.
  • Income from Forfeited Deposits: $1.2 million recognized in Q1 2024.
  • Total Debt: $383 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Floating Rate Debt: Net of swap as a percent of total debt approximately 18%.
  • Undrawn Credit Lines: Approximately $179 million available at end of Q1 2024.
  • Interest Expense: Slightly increased in Q1 2024 due to higher rates.
Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Farmland Partners Inc increased their annual guidance, indicating a positive outlook for the year.
  • The company successfully controlled costs, reducing overheads by approximately 13%.
  • Despite a reduction in assets by 12%, the decrease in rents was limited to about 5%, showing effective asset management.
  • Farmland Partners Inc received $1.2 million from forfeited deposits, adding a significant one-time boost to their quarterly P&L.
  • The company continues to strategically manage acquisitions and dispositions, focusing on enhancing portfolio value and maintaining compliance with REIT regulations.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced a decrease in net income per share compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • Interest expenses increased slightly due to higher rates, which could impact future earnings.
  • Farmland Partners Inc is facing regulatory constraints on disposition activities, limiting the number of transactions they can complete within a year.
  • The company noted some distress in the farm economy, with some tenants struggling, potentially affecting future rental income stability.
  • Asset sales are expected to be concentrated towards the end of the year, which may delay potential benefits from these transactions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some details on the farms acquired in Q1, including their types and locations, and your strategy for acquisitions going forward given the current high interest rates?
A: (Paul Pittman - Executive Chairman of the Board) We are focusing on acquiring properties that are adjacent to or very close to our existing farms. This strategy is driven by the belief that increased scale enhances farm profitability and rent potential. Despite high borrowing costs, we continue to see acquisitions as valuable, especially when they can add long-term value to our portfolio. The majority of our recent acquisitions were in Illinois, enhancing our existing operations there.

Q: With the limitation on the number of disposition transactions you can complete this year, can you provide more details on your asset sales strategy for 2024?
A: (Paul Pittman - Executive Chairman of the Board) We anticipate around $50 million in asset sales, likely concentrated in the latter part of the year to maintain flexibility. These sales will be larger due to the transaction limit. If our stock continues to trade below its intrinsic value, we plan to use proceeds from these sales for stock buybacks, as our stock represents a significant value opportunity.

Q: Are there any changes in the availability of financing for farm purchases due to the current economic environment?
A: (Paul Pittman - Executive Chairman of the Board) The farmland market remains robust, driven by numerous small landholders. While some regions like California face challenges due to institutional ownership and water issues, overall financing availability hasn't significantly changed. However, we are cautious and prepared for potential tenant issues due to the economic climate.

Q: How are the farms in California performing given the various challenges in the region, such as water scarcity and market conditions for specific crops?
A: (Paul Pittman - Executive Chairman of the Board) California's market varies significantly by crop. High-value crops in prime locations continue to appreciate, but farms with water issues or less favorable market conditions face challenges. We plan to gradually reduce our exposure to these less favorable conditions, focusing more on regions and crops with better long-term prospects.

Q: What is the impact of the cost of goods sold on your directly operated farms, and are there opportunities for further reductions?
A: (James Gilligan - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer) The decrease in cost of goods sold is mainly due to optimized spending and budget adjustments. While major changes aren't anticipated, minor adjustments might occur as the year progresses.

Q: Can you comment on the potential for further acquisitions or dispositions involving 1031 exchanges, and how they might affect your transaction limits?
A: (Paul Pittman - Executive Chairman of the Board) 1031 exchange transactions do not count towards our disposition limit, providing us flexibility to manage our portfolio effectively without impacting our ability to conduct other transactions.

