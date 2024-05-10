Unveiling FormFactor (FORM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the True Market Value of FormFactor in Light of Recent Financial Data

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent fluctuations in FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial)'s stock price, including a significant daily gain of 17.66% and a three-month gain of 31.05%, have sparked interest among investors. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.32, a critical question arises: is FormFactor significantly overvalued? This analysis aims to delve into the intrinsic value of FormFactor, leveraging the GF Value to guide potential investment decisions.

Company Overview

FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports semiconductor probe card products, operating primarily through its Probe Cards and Systems segments. As a leader in its field, FormFactor's probe cards are crucial for semiconductor manufacturers, contributing the majority of its revenue. The company also offers analytical probes, probe stations, and thermal sub-systems. Despite its current share price of $51.76, which gives it a market cap of $4 billion, the GF Value estimates the fair intrinsic value at only $33.47, suggesting that the stock might be significantly overvalued.

1786187504072945664.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If FormFactor's stock trades above this line, it might indicate an overvaluation, leading to potentially poorer future returns. Conversely, trading below the line suggests undervaluation and possibly higher future returns. Currently, FormFactor's stock price substantially exceeds its GF Value, pointing to overvaluation.

1786187482786852864.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. FormFactor's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 6.82, outperforming 69.39% of its industry peers. This strong financial position is reflected in its GuruFocus financial strength rating of 9 out of 10.

1786187524482428928.png

Profitability and Growth Insights

FormFactor has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a revenue of $664.40 million and an operating margin of 1.3% in the last twelve months. However, its growth metrics suggest challenges, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of -1.1%, ranking below 65.58% of its industry counterparts.

Evaluating ROIC and WACC

A critical profitability metric is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). FormFactor's ROIC over the past year was 1.13, significantly lower than its WACC of 9.65, indicating inefficiency in generating adequate returns on invested capital.

1786187542379524096.png

Conclusion

While FormFactor (FORM, Financial) exhibits strong financial health and consistent profitability, its current market valuation greatly exceeds its GF Value, suggesting it is significantly overvalued. Potential investors should consider this analysis carefully when making investment decisions. For more detailed financial insights, visit FormFactor's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.