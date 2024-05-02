Q1 2024 SilverBow Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the SilverBow Resources First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press star one.



Again. We ask that you limit your questions to one and one follow-up. So we are able to take as many questions as possible for Operator assistance throughout the call, please press star zero. And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Jeff nuggets, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, to begin the conference over to you.



Jeff Magids - SilverBow Resources Inc - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 conference call. With me on the call today are Sean Will