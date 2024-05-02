Q1 2024 Enel Chile SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Enel Chile's first quarter 2024 results conference call. My name is Victor, and I will be your operator for today. During this conference call, we may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect only our current expectations are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors are described in Enel Chile's press release reporting its first quarter 2024 results.



The presentation accompanying this conference call and Enel Chile's annual report on Form 20-F include under risk factors. You may access our first quarter 2024 results press release and presentation on our website, www.enel.cl and our 20-F on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov<