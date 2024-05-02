Q1 2024 Cactus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cactus Q1 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alan Boyd, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



Alan Boyd - Cactus Inc - IR



Thank you and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today's call. Our speakers will be Scott Bender, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Al Keifer our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today are Joel Bender, President; Steven Bender, Chief Operating Officer; Steve Tadlock, CEO of FlexSteel; and Will Marsh, our General Counsel.



Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause