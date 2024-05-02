Q1 2024 Polaris Renewable Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Polaris Renewable Energy Incorporation first quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Anton Jelic, you may begin.



Anthony Jelic - Polaris Renewable Energy Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2024 Q1 quarterly earnings call for Polaris Renewable Energy. In addition to our press releases issued earlier today, you can find our financial statements and MD&A on both SEDAR plus and our corporate website at polarisrei.com Unless noted otherwise, all amounts referred to are denominated in US dollars as well.



I'd like to recognize remind you that comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding the future performance of Polaris or renewable energy and its subsidiaries. These statements are current expectations and as such, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that