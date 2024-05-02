Q1 2024 Selective Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Selective Insurance Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Wilson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.
Brad Bryant Wilson - Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer
Good morning, and thank you for joining Selective's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, we posted our earnings press release and financial supplement on the Investors section of our website, selective.com. A replay of this webcast will be posted there shortly after this call.
Today, we will discuss our financial performance, market conditions and expectations for the next 3 quarters of 2024. John Marchioni, our Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Harnett, our Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Interim Chief Financial
