May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today and welcome to tanker and Canfor Pulp First Quarter Analyst Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Financial Officer, will be referring to a slide presentation. It is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Also, the Company would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Kane.



Don Kayne - Canfor Southern Pine Inc - Director. President and Chief Executive Officer - Canfor Corporation



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. I'm going to make a few comments before I turn things over to Kevin Edson, Canfor's pulp, President and Chief