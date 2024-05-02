Q1 2024 AltaGas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Adam McKnight - AltaGas Ltd - IR



Thanks and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for AltaGas's First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Speaking on the call this morning will be Vern Yu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Harbilas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We're also joined here this morning