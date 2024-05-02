Q1 2024 Enel Americas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Enel Americas First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions). This presentation contains statements that could constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enel Americas and its management with respect to, among other things, Enel Americas business plans, and Enel Americas cost reduction plans and trends affecting Enel Americas financial condition or results of operations, including market trends in the electricity sector in Chile or elsewhere. Supervision and regulation of the electricity sector in Chile or elsewhere, and the future effect of any changes in the laws and regulations applicable to Enel Americas or its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements reflect only our current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking