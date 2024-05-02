Q1 2024 Genmab A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Genmab First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



During this telephone conference, you may be presented with forward-looking statements that words such as believes, anticipates, plans or expects. Actual results may differ materially, for example, as a result of delayed or unsuccessful development projects. Genmab is not under any obligation to update statements regarding the future nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results, unless this is required by law.



Please also note that Genmab may hold your personal data as indicated by you as part of our Investor Relations outreach activities in order to update you on Genmab going forward. Please refer to our website for more information on Genmab and our privacy policy.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jan van de Winkel. Please go ahead.



Jan G.J. van de Winkel - Genmab A/S-Co-Founder - President & CEO

