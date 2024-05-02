May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Summit Materials Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand over to Andy Larkin. Please go ahead.
Andy Larkin - Summit Materials Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Hello, and welcome to the Summit Materials First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release detailing our financial and operating results. Today's call is accompanied by an investor presentation and a supplemental workbook highlighting key financial and operating data. All these materials can be found on our Investor Relations website.
Management's commentary in response to questions on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature, are uncertain and outside of Summit Materials' control. Although the forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Actual results may differ in a material way. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ,
Q1 2024 Summit Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...