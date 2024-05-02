Q1 2024 Tourmaline Oil Corp (Alberta) Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tourmaline Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 2, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Kirker. Please go ahead.



William Scott Kirker - Tourmaline Oil Corp. - Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our discussion of Tourmaline's financial and operating results as of March 31, 2024, and for the 3 months ended March 31, '24 and '23. My name is Scott Kirker, and I'm the Chief Legal Officer of Tourmaline Oil Corp.



Before we get started, I refer you to the advisories on forward-looking statements contained in the news release as well as the advisories contained in the Tourmaline Annual Information Form and our MD&A available on SEDAR and on our website. We also draw your attention to the material factors and assumptions in those advisories.



I am here with Mike Rose, Tourmaline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brian Robinson, our Chief