May 02, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation 2024 first quarter financial results. Webcast on today's webcast will be Mr. Hickey Doma, Gorski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stuart Irl, Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Tanya casino, VP, Corporate Controller. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded. Please note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. As such, our future results may differ from expected results. I will now turn the conference over to Tanya again.
Tania Casadinho - Wajax Corp - Vice President, Corporate Controller
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in our first quarter results call this afternoon, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax as Q1 2024 financial results. The presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations Events and Presentations.
To begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information on Slide 2 and non-GAAP and other financial measures on Slide
Q1 2024 Wajax Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...