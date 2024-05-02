Q1 2024 Entravision Communications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Entravision First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Roy Nir, Vice President, Financial Reporting and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Roy Nir - Entravision Communications Corp - VP, Financial Reporting



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Entravision's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Michael Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Young, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I must inform you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ please refer to Entravision's SEC filings for a list of risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results.



This call will also include non-GAAP financial measures. The Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial