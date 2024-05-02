Q1 2024 Opendoor Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and shareholder letter, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor dot Opendoor.com.