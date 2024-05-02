Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gross margin recovery is progressing faster than anticipated, with a significant improvement in operating efficiencies and reduction in commodity costs.

E-commerce revenue trends are improving sequentially, showing resilience despite a challenging economic environment.

Successful expansion of product offerings and strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of Carlyle, enhancing personalized greeting card options.

Effective management of pricing elasticity and product portfolio, catering to both luxury and value-oriented customers.

Strong performance in higher-income consumer segments, demonstrating pricing power and ability to drive sales through premium offerings.

Negative Points

Overall third quarter revenue declined by 9.1%, influenced by lower wholesale and Blue net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.7 million, indicating ongoing challenges despite cost management efforts.

Continued pressure on lower-income consumers, affecting their purchasing behavior and contributing to revenue decline.

Challenges in the wholesale segment, with significant reductions in orders from big box retailers for seasonal events.

Operational adjustments including workforce reductions, which may impact company morale and operational efficiency in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of commodity prices on your operations, particularly cocoa?

A: James McCann, CEO, noted that while they have locked in cocoa prices for the upcoming fiscal year, which shields them from recent price spikes, they remain cautious about future impacts on pricing. He also mentioned significant recent declines in cocoa prices and highlighted the volatility in other commodities like eggs and butter, which are crucial for their bakery and chocolate products.

Q: What are the expected trends in shipping costs, especially given recent negotiations?

A: James McCann explained that they successfully negotiated lower ocean freight rates for the next fiscal year starting from May, despite initial concerns about potential increases. He also mentioned that while they have managed to keep package delivery costs flat year-over-year through various efficiency initiatives, fuel costs present a slight headwind moving forward.

Q: How permanent are the cost reductions from the recent workforce adjustments?

A: James McCann confirmed that the workforce reductions are permanent, part of their ongoing efficiency initiatives, and are expected to save about $10 million annually in operating costs.

Q: Can you elaborate on the economics of same-day delivery and its future implications?

A: James McCann and Thomas Hartnett, President, discussed the increasing necessity of same-day delivery in the industry, noting that it's becoming a standard expectation. Hartnett highlighted their efforts to expand same-day delivery options across their product range, leveraging their network to manage delivery costs effectively.

Q: What is the outlook for your wholesale business and club programs, especially for the upcoming Christmas season?

A: William Shea, CFO, indicated that while they anticipate an increase in wholesale orders for the next holiday season, it will not reach the peak levels seen during the pandemic. He also mentioned that this segment helps leverage their infrastructure but is not a primary focus for growth.

Q: How is the performance of your personalization businesses, particularly between different income demographics?

A: Thomas Hartnett noted that the personalization business tends to attract lower-income consumers, who have been more impacted economically. However, the Things Remembered brand, acquired a year ago, targets a different demographic and has shown promising growth with higher average order values.

These insights from the Q&A session provide a comprehensive view of 1-800-Flowers.com's strategic adjustments in response to dynamic market conditions, cost management efforts, and innovations in service delivery, particularly in the context of evolving consumer expectations and economic pressures.

