Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Growth Opportunities

Explore how KLIC is advancing despite setbacks, with strategic expansions and significant new orders shaping its fiscal landscape.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $172.1 million for the March quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 9.6%, affected by unique charges; would have been similar to prior quarter without these charges.
  • Net Income: Impacted by pre-tax charges of $105.5 million due to Project W cancellation.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS of $0.17 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 expected for the June quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Not explicitly mentioned.
  • Market Capitalization: Not discussed in the call.
  • Same-Store Sales: Not applicable.
  • Store Locations: Not applicable.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC, Financial) is expanding its market position and driving new customer qualifications in key areas such as Thermocompression, VFO, and Advanced Dispense.
  • The company has received a significant purchase order for 1,000 RAPID Pro systems, indicating strong demand and customer confidence.
  • Revenue from Ball Bonder has increased by over 50% since the second fiscal quarter of 2023, showing robust growth in this segment.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) is actively engaging in new technology areas, expecting to expand its memory market access and customer base in the coming years.
  • The company anticipates a gradual market recovery through fiscal 2024 with greater technology and capacity opportunities expected in fiscal 2025.

Negative Points

  • Project W was canceled by the end customer, leading to an impairment charge that affected both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.
  • The automotive and industrial markets continue to face near-term headwinds, impacting overall performance.
  • Memory revenue has sequentially reduced from a previous strong quarter, largely due to customer mix change.
  • There are ongoing industry challenges combined with macro factors that could potentially impact future projects and customer decisions.
  • The cancellation of Project W has led to restructuring and resource reallocation, which are necessary but could disrupt operations temporarily.

Q & A Highlights

Q: First one on your general semi core wire bonder business. It looks like that's kind of bouncing off the bottom. Fusen, do you think that, is this a cyclical recovery for the wire bonder business, i.e., utilization rates are going up for OSATs and you're beginning to see through and demand pull through? Or is this more bouncing off the bottom until visibility gets better?
A: Fusen Ernie Chen - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Well, Krish, I believe, in general, the recovery was not strong enough as expanded last quarter. Automotive, core semi and LED was the center of (inaudible) when we have general semiconductor recovery, right? But even with this, actually, second quarter are mitigated by stronger Ball Bonder improvement. In fact, Ball Bonder, has an increase in revenue by 55% in Q2 of '24 versus '23. So going to Q3, even general semi continued to go up, but the LED and the core semi and auto also increase -- incrementally also a bit weaker.

Q: Can you give us an update on your TCB qualification of the Taiwan foundry? I thought that you -- the call is expected to be done around this time where the end customer is going from hybrid warning to TCB. Can you give us an update there?
A: Fusen Ernie Chen - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Okay. Krish, let me first to tell you. I think the hybrid bonding and the TCB actually (inaudible) exists in this market. So (inaudible) -- Okay, I can tell you this, the foundry is one of several priority engagement for us at this moment. And we have actually engagement and qualification for multiple application with our new Fluxless technology layer, right? So it's not only a single project. As I mentioned, we are currently the first and only Fluxless technology provider in the mass production for the whole industry.

Q: I also have a follow-up on Thermocompression bonding. I guess one of your competitors had a conference call a few days ago talking about how they thought that all the memory guys are going to pursue kind of a dual strategy with both Thermocompression bonding and hybrid bonding. And I think they implied the Thermocompression bonding would be the kind of technology of choice for HBM3 and HBM4. I'm just wondering where we are at as far as working with the memory guys with Thermocompression bonding? And do you see TCB as the near-term solution for stacking these memory die? Or will they continue to use the current technology?
A: Fusen Ernie Chen - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. - President, CEO & Director: Okay. So we actually believe TCB right now is a production tool and next generation will still be TCB. One of the reasons I think is capability. The other reason is really the cost. We are engaging a next generation of HBM. And our working together system probably potentially will be issued by end of this year, fiscal -- calendar year.

Q: On behalf of Charles Shi. So my question is, can you describe the significance of the 1,000 system order from this fast-growing assembly and test customer? What kind of ASP uplift should we be thinking about relative to your more standard Ball Bonder systems?
A: Lester A. Wong - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & IT and CFO: Well, Ross, I guess this is one of more advanced Ball Bonder system. It's a China-based customer. Again, it's about 1,000 machine order and again serve mostly the general semi applications, consumer, smartphones, PC. Again, this is some of our most leading technology. And again, the customer not only bought a significant amount of new bonders, they also upgraded their existing bonders with our new ProSuite, which is our advanced bonding looping software.

Q: What was the backlog like exiting the March quarter? Can you provide some directional color if you don't want to quantify it?
A: Lester A. Wong - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & IT and CFO: Sure. So I think the book-to-bill for the quarter was approximately about 1, which has -- pretty much the normalized level other than when you're in a ramp or in a trough cycle. So we have seen bookings improved, backlog has come down, as we said, as we burn down some of the orders that was -- that we received during the ramp. So I think it's much more at a normalized level now, similar to our lead times, which is about 8 to 12 weeks of Ball Bonder and about 12 to 16 for Wedge bonder.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.