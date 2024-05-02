Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Consolidated operating profit increased by 162% over the previous year, driven by significant improvements in the minerals management and North American Mining segments.

Repairs to the damaged boiler at the Red Hills power plant are expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, which should restore coal delivery levels and reduce production costs.

The minerals management segment reported a 30% increase in operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to higher production volumes and earnings from a large acquisition of mineral interest.

North American Mining's operating profit improved by 184%, with segment adjusted EBITDA increasing by 70% compared to the previous year, thanks to favorable pricing, delivery mix, and improved margins at the limestone quarry.

Mitigation Resources of North America added a new project and is expected to generate a modest operating profit in 2025, indicating sustainable future profitability.

Negative Points

The coal mining segment's revenues decreased primarily due to fewer coal deliveries, a result of the ongoing boiler issue at the Red Hills power plant.

First quarter 2024 consolidated net income decreased to $4.6 million from $5.7 million in the previous year, influenced by a higher income tax expense.

The Environmental Protection Agency's new rules for coal-fired power plants could impose significant compliance costs and operational challenges by 2027 and 2030.

The coal mining segment reported an operating loss of $417,000, with a decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA from $4.6 million in 2023 to $1.8 million, due to reduced customer requirements at Cato.

Projected decreases in 2024 operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA for the Minerals Management segment, driven by current market expectations for natural gas and oil prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the ongoing capital expense for North American mining projects on an annual basis?

A: (John Butler - President, CEO, Director) The capital expenses depend on the specific contract. In some cases, NACCO owns and maintains the equipment, which is included in the fee structure. In other cases, the customer funds these expenses. Generally, the majority of CapEx is upfront, with ongoing costs for equipment maintenance and periodic upgrades.

Q: Is it fair to say that a high proportion of the EBITDA in the North American Mining division will convert to cash flow if no new projects are brought on?

A: (John Butler - President, CEO, Director) Yes, that's a safe assumption. Unlike manufacturing operations that constantly replace line items, mining operations generally have less frequent but significant reinvestment periods.

Q: What sort of returns does NACCO target for upfront investments in new mining projects?

A: (John Butler - President, CEO, Director) NACCO targets IRRs in the mid to high teens for new projects, considering the multiyear nature and significant upfront investment of these projects.

Q: How does NACCO view the competitive landscape for acquiring mineral interests, and what advantages does it have?

A: (John Butler - President, CEO, Director) NACCO benefits from a long-term investment perspective, allowing it to consider assets that may not be developed for many years. This approach is less common among competitors who may focus on immediate yields from producing wells.

Q: Can you provide an update on the financial health of the customer at the Mississippi Lignite Mining Company?

A: (John Butler - President, CEO, Director) The customer has emerged from restructuring, and the focus is on the ongoing demand for electricity from TVA, which suggests a continued need for lignite from MLMC.

Q: What impact do you expect from the new EPA Mercury Air Toxics Standards on operations?

A: (John Butler - President, CEO, Director) The new standards are expected to lead to litigation, similar to previous EPA rules. The actual costs of compliance are uncertain and will depend on future legal and regulatory developments.

These Q&A highlights from NACCO Industries' earnings call provide insights into the company's operational strategies, financial health, regulatory impacts, and competitive advantages in the mining and minerals sectors.

