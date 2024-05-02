Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

PJT Partners Inc reported a significant increase in first-quarter revenues, reaching $329 million, up 65% year-over-year.

Adjusted pretax income rose to $55 million, marking an 81% increase from the previous year, with adjusted EPS also up 81%.

The company experienced strong performance across all business sectors, particularly in restructuring, PJT Park Hill, and strategic advisory.

PJT Partners Inc is in a robust recruiting phase, adding highly talented professionals to enhance its strategic advisory footprint.

The firm has a healthy financial position with $236 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no funded debt outstanding.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the adjusted non-compensation expenses increased to $45 million, up from $36 million in the previous year, driven by higher occupancy and travel costs.

The company's compensation expense ratio remains high at 69.5% of revenues, although slightly improved from the previous year.

While restructuring revenues were strong, they were only modestly up quarter-on-quarter, indicating potential volatility in this income stream.

The strategic advisory business, despite growth, started the year with an atypically low backlog of announced pending closed transactions, which could affect future revenue recognition.

PJT Partners Inc faces uncertainty in market conditions, particularly with upcoming U.S. elections that could impact M&A activities and client decision-making processes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss PJT's positioning in the M&A market and the potential normalized revenue given the strategic advisory partners have increased by over 40% since 2021?

A: (Paul Taubman - Chairman of the Board & CEO) PJT is significantly better positioned now than in 2021 to capitalize on market upswings due to an expanded coverage footprint and fully built-out industry verticals. The firm is focused on the long-term M&A market trajectory, expecting a gradual market recovery rather than a sudden surge.

Q: How does the current compensation ratio of 69.5% align with PJT's performance and future expectations?

A: (Paul Taubman - Chairman of the Board & CEO) The 69.5% compensation ratio reflects current estimates for the year, slightly below last year's full-year ratio. Significant revenue growth exceeding headcount growth is required for meaningful reductions in this ratio. PJT continues to prioritize elevated recruiting levels, impacting the compensation ratio.

Q: What are the prospects for PJT Park Hill given its performance this quarter, and can we expect seasonal improvements throughout the year?

A: (Paul Taubman - Chairman of the Board & CEO) PJT Park Hill is expected to see a significant recovery from last year, benefiting from a more favorable environment. However, predicting quarterly performance is challenging, and the focus is on annual outcomes.

Q: Can you elaborate on the growth and sustainability of the secondary and continuation funds market?

A: (Paul Taubman - Chairman of the Board & CEO) The growth in secondary and continuation funds is seen as a long-term trend, driven by sponsors recognizing the benefits of these vehicles for managing high-quality assets. The market is expected to expand as more capital is allocated to these funds.

Q: What impact do you foresee from the upcoming elections on M&A activities?

A: (Paul Taubman - Chairman of the Board & CEO) The election is expected to influence M&A activities, with potential volatility as the event approaches. Post-election, depending on the outcomes, there could be a significant impact on policy and regulatory environments, affecting M&A decisions.

Q: How does PJT view its restructuring pipeline and the overall market conditions for restructuring?

A: (Paul Taubman - Chairman of the Board & CEO) PJT expects to maintain elevated levels of restructuring activities, supported by ongoing economic disruptions and technological innovations affecting various industries. The firm views this as a multi-year cycle of high activity, though not necessarily at record levels each year.

