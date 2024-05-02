Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc reported a strong quarter with adjusted net investment income of $0.58 per share and an annualized return on equity of 13.6%.

The company demonstrated resilience in its portfolio, with credit quality remaining strong and nonaccrual limited to 1.1% of the portfolio by fair value.

Revenue and EBITDA growth continued for another consecutive quarter, showcasing the underlying strength of portfolio companies.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc successfully completed several capital markets transactions, enhancing its funding mix and liquidity profile.

The company's strategic positioning allowed for significant participation in large deals, such as the take-private transaction of Alteryx, demonstrating its strong market presence and execution capabilities.

Negative Points

The company experienced a modest decline in the weighted average reference rate resets on debt and income-producing securities, which could impact future earnings.

There was a notable $0.14 per share in net unrealized losses from portfolio company-specific events, indicating potential vulnerabilities.

Increased competition in the lending market has led to compressed spreads and could potentially affect future profitability.

The forward interest rate curve suggests a 'higher for longer' scenario that might lead to credit deterioration and increased potential for losses.

Despite strong overall performance, there are concerns about the growing tail of idiosyncratic credit issues, which could pose risks if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the biggest driver of the adjusted Net Investment Income (NII) decrease this quarter?

A: Joshua William Easterly, CEO & Chairman of the Board, explained that the decrease in NII was primarily due to a modest decline in base rates, which fell by 5 basis points. Additionally, tighter spreads and episodic fees also contributed to the decrease. Despite these factors, the company remains confident in meeting its adjusted NII guidance for the year.

Q: How is Sixth Street Specialty Lending ensuring it receives appropriate economic value for the risks it takes, especially with spreads tightening?

A: CEO Joshua William Easterly highlighted that despite tighter spreads, the company's investments are generating returns well above their cost of equity, which is around 9%. This demonstrates that they are still providing significant value to shareholders, even in a tighter spread environment.

Q: With increased competition and capital in the market, are companies more inclined to engage in M&A activities?

A: Joshua William Easterly anticipates an increase in M&A activities as market volatility subsides and interest rates potentially decrease. This increase is expected to enhance portfolio churn, thereby driving additional economic benefits for the business.

Q: Can you discuss any emerging signs of liquidity pressure in the portfolio due to the prolonged higher interest rates?

A: CEO Joshua William Easterly reassured that there are no broad signs of liquidity pressure within the portfolio. The company has maintained a strong liquidity position and has not observed significant changes in unfunded commitments or incremental revolver draws.

Q: How is the competition affecting deal structures and terms?

A: President Robert Stanley noted that while competition has led to some loosening of terms, Sixth Street Specialty Lending continues to invest only in situations where they can control or influence the documentation to ensure adequate protection of their capital.

Q: What is the outlook for the company's portfolio growth and churn in the coming periods?

A: CEO Joshua William Easterly expects net portfolio growth to be marginal as repayments are likely to increase due to the vintage of investments from 2022 and 2023. He predicts that the balance sheet will remain relatively stable, with slight potential for growth.

