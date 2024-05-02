Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with solid operational and financial performance, positioning the company well to meet full-year expectations.

Product backlog remained stable at $1.1 billion, indicating sustained demand and supporting continued revenue growth.

The company secured a significant five-year managed service agreement with a top five bank in Western Europe, highlighting the strength and competitiveness of its service offerings.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) is driving innovation with new products like the retail smart vision solution and DN Series recyclers, enhancing customer operations and efficiency.

Financially, Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) achieved higher revenue, gross margin expansion, and improved year-over-year profitability, along with better free cash flow performance.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive results, retail revenue was down approximately 4.5% compared to the previous year, due to strategic exits from lower margin third-party hardware sales.

The company is still in the process of implementing continuous improvement and lean operations, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving operational efficiency.

Free cash flow for the first quarter was a use of $36 million, although it showed improvement, it still represents a cash outflow.

There are ongoing needs for investment in service quality improvements, particularly in North America, to maintain customer satisfaction and service profitability.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) faces the challenge of linearizing cash flow throughout the year to reduce the historical seasonality impact on financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you delve a little deeper into specific actions taken to drive better linearity across the business and also touch on why we should view that as sustainable?

A: Octavio Marquez, President and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf, explained that the key step has been improving manufacturing and delivery efficiency to align better with customer installation schedules. This not only aids in manufacturing and service but also enhances capital and operational predictability. He emphasized that while it is a work in progress, the results from Q1 are promising, and the company is focused on maintaining this improvement throughout the year. Marquez believes that these actions are sustainable due to the continuous improvement and operational focus embedded within the company.

Q: Regarding the sustainability of product gross margins excluding the $10 million benefit from Brazil, and the outlook for service gross margins throughout the year, can you provide insights?

A: Marquez affirmed the sustainability of product gross margins, attributing stability to supply chain and pricing discipline. He expects any variations to be minor and based on volume and mix. For service gross margins, significant investments have improved quality, and continuous margin improvement is anticipated throughout the year, building on the progress made in Q1.

Q: Can you provide a walk-through from EBITDA to free cash flow for the year, similar to what was provided for Q1?

A: James Barna, CFO, highlighted that the first quarter's favorable performance was mainly due to more efficient working capital management. He noted that other guidance points remain intact, including taxes and restructuring efforts. The focus for the year will be on maintaining these operational efficiencies and capitalizing on working capital management opportunities.

Q: Could you discuss the recycling adoption level in North America, particularly whether it is expanding beyond large financial institutions?

A: Marquez described the recycling adoption in North America as still in the early stages, primarily among large banks, which are beginning to see operational efficiencies and improved customer service. He noted that smaller financial institutions are starting to adopt recycling as national switches enhance their recycling capabilities. Marquez sees significant growth potential in this area, which is still in its early innings.

Q: What is the expected impact in 2024 from exiting certain unprofitable third-party sales in the retail business, and what exactly was exited?

A: Marquez explained that the company exited third-party product sales that did not contribute significantly to profitability, such as electronic shelf labels and handheld scanners. This decision is expected to lead to a revenue headwind but improve profitability in the retail segment. The focus will be on growing self-checkout and electronic point-of-sale systems, which should offset the revenue decline from the exited segments.

Q: Can you clarify the factors contributing to negative free cash flow, particularly the 'other' category?

A: Barna clarified that the main driver of the 'other' category affecting free cash flow in Q1 was the timing of indirect tax payments, which are typically favorable in Q4 and reverse in Q1. He emphasized that these are timing issues rather than structural problems, and the company expects to manage these more efficiently throughout the year.

