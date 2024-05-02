Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with results ahead of plan, demonstrating the effectiveness of their long-term business strategy.

The company has optimized its 2024 operating plans, focusing on profitable liquids development and reducing investments in dry gas, which has led to an increase in free cash flow and a decrease in leverage ratio targets.

SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) has achieved significant operational achievements, including capital efficiency gains across operations, which are expected to be sustainable.

The company has successfully completed the assembly of a 25,000 acre position in the liquids window of the Eagleford, enhancing high margin liquids exposure to their portfolio without new capital expenditure.

SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) has demonstrated strong well productivity from recent pad developments and a successful refrac program, leading to increased confidence in their production forecast for 2024.

Negative Points

There are ongoing concerns related to the proxy contest, which could potentially distract from the company's operational achievements and future plans.

Despite operational successes, the company faces risks and uncertainties that are beyond their control, which could impact future performance.

The company's focus on reducing investments in dry gas might limit opportunities in that sector, depending on market conditions.

SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) is still in the process of strengthening its balance sheet, indicating that financial stability is an ongoing concern despite recent improvements.

The company's hedging strategy, while conservative, might limit potential gains from favorable market conditions in the future.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the trade that consolidated the La Salle and McMullen acreage on your drilling plans for the year?

A: (Christopher Abundis, CFO) The trade allowed us to acquire 150 locations without spending additional capital. We reallocated capital from other parts of our plan to this area, enhancing our production guidance for the year. The wells drilled last year and the four wells brought online this year significantly contributed to the upward revision in our production forecast.

Q: How are you approaching hedging as you near your leverage goals?

A: (Christopher Abundis, CFO) We've added incremental hedges, especially with oil prices above 80% in the latter half of the year and for 2025. Our strategy remains conservative, with about 75% of our production hedged for 2024. As we continue to deleverage, we'll have more flexibility in our hedging approach.

Q: Could you elaborate on the operational efficiencies and improvements in drilling and completion?

A: (Sean Woolverton, CEO) Our teams have achieved significant efficiencies, particularly in completions, by optimizing stage designs and maintaining high operational tempo. These efficiencies have allowed us to accelerate production timelines and reduce costs, contributing to an increase in our production guidance.

Q: What are the expected impacts and benefits of the governance changes proposed at the upcoming annual meeting?

A: (Sean Woolverton, CEO) The proposed changes, including declassifying the board and adopting majority voting standards, are designed to enhance transparency and accountability, aligning with shareholder interests. These changes are part of our broader strategy to maintain robust governance practices.

Q: Can you provide more details on the refrac program and its contribution to production?

A: (Sean Woolverton, CEO) The initial results from our refrac program have been very positive, showing that re-stimulating existing wells can significantly enhance productivity. We're expanding this program, which offers a cost-efficient way to boost volumes and leverage strong oil prices.

Q: What is your perspective on the ongoing proxy contest and its implications for SilverBow's strategy and shareholder value?

A: (Sean Woolverton, CEO) We believe the proposals from the contesting party undervalue SilverBow and do not align with our long-term strategy or shareholder interests. We remain focused on executing our strategy, which has consistently created value and positioned us for sustainable success.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.