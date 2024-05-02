Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) successfully completed the separation of its Filtration business, Atmus Filtration Technologies, enhancing focus on innovative power solutions.

Introduced the Cummins HELM platform and announced the launch of the next-generation diesel X15 in North America, compliant with upcoming EPA and CARB regulations.

Launched four new generator sets in the Centum Series, targeting critical applications like data centers and healthcare facilities, with strong customer demand.

Reported a strong EBITDA of $2.6 billion for Q1 2024, significantly higher than the previous year, driven by pricing improvements and operational efficiencies.

Maintained a robust dividend payout, returning $239 million to shareholders, and reduced the overall share count by 5.6 million through the Atmus share exchange.

Negative Points

Reported a slight decrease in revenue for Q1 2024, down 1% compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the separation of Atmus.

Experienced a decrease in heavy-duty unit sales in North America by 7% from 2023 levels, indicating a potential softening in this market segment.

Faced challenges in the China market with a 5% decrease in revenues due to weaker domestic volumes, despite accelerating data center demand.

Incurred $29 million of restructuring expenses in Q1 2024 as part of efforts to simplify the operating structure and improve business efficiency.

Anticipates a potential softening in the heavy-duty truck market in the second half of 2024, which could impact overall performance and revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is your position in the data center market and how much of your business is data centers?

A: (Jennifer W. Rumsey - CEO & Chairman of the Board) Cummins has a strong position in the data center market, which is a major driver of the 10% to 15% projected growth for the power gen business this year. The company is sold out on its 95-liter engines through 2025 and has launched new Centum products using 50 and 78-liter engines to meet this demand. Plans are in place to increase capacity for the 95-liter engines.

Q: Can you discuss the cadence of earnings over this year and how the quarter developed versus your internal plan?

A: (Mark A. Smith - CFO & VP) The first quarter was in line with expectations when adjusted for the mid-quarter separation of Atmus. The Distribution business margins were lower, influenced by a pullback in parts sales, particularly in industrial off-highway applications. The company expects heavy-duty truck production to decline in the third quarter, impacting the Engine business and Components, while Power Systems and Distribution should remain stable.

Q: What are the expectations for the upcoming Analyst Day, particularly regarding margins?

A: (Jennifer W. Rumsey - CEO & Chairman of the Board) The Analyst Day will cover the overall strategy, progress against 2030 goals, and detailed discussions on revenue and margin expectations, including the drivers for these metrics.

Q: How is the Power Generation segment expected to perform, and what is driving its growth?

A: (Jennifer W. Rumsey - CEO & Chairman of the Board) The Power Generation segment's guidance has been raised to 10% to 15% growth, driven by strong pricing leverage, efficiency improvements in manufacturing and supply chain, and the launch of new products designed for higher margins.

Q: Can you provide insights into the upcoming emissions regulations and Cummins' competitive positioning for EPA 2027?

A: (Jennifer W. Rumsey - CEO & Chairman of the Board) Cummins is investing in new fuel-agnostic engine platforms and expects to have market-leading solutions for the EPA 2027 regulations. The company anticipates a pre-buy dynamic in 2025 and 2026, with a strong product lineup including a next-generation 15-liter natural gas engine and high-efficiency diesel platforms.

Q: What are the plans for the battery joint venture and the gigafactory?

A: (Jennifer W. Rumsey - CEO & Chairman of the Board) The battery joint venture has received regulatory approval, and a site in Mississippi has been selected for the gigafactory, targeting start of production in 2027. The investment will be phased, and the factory's design allows for scaling up based on market development.

