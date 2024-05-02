Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Record revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and earnings per share in Q1 2024, surpassing previous guidance.

Strong growth in commercial aerospace market, with a 23% increase contributing significantly to total revenue.

Healthy incremental flow-through of revenue to EBITDA at 35%, demonstrating efficient operational leverage.

Significant improvement in free cash flow, marking a record for Q1 and a shift from historical Q1 outflows.

Achieved a record low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2x, enhancing financial stability and leverage.

Negative Points

Continued challenges and uncertainties in production rates, particularly with Boeing's 737 MAX, affecting planning and output.

Potential volatility in commercial transportation revenue, especially in the second half of the year due to market weakness.

Dependence on the aerospace sector, which, while currently strong, exposes the company to sector-specific downturns.

Need for increased capital expenditure to support anticipated growth in aircraft engine production, impacting short-term cash flow.

Operational risks related to ramping up production to meet increased demand, which could affect efficiency and margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more clarity on the production rates for the Boeing 737 MAX?

A: (John C. Plant, CEO) - In Q1, Boeing's schedules were at rate 38, but actual builds were significantly lower, likely below 20%. This discrepancy has led to increased inventories at Boeing. We've adjusted our delivery assumptions to the minimum contractual requirements to avoid excess inventory. For 2024, we're planning based on an average production rate of 20 aircraft per month for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Q: What are your expectations for the Boeing 787 production rates?

A: (John C. Plant, CEO) - We've adjusted our production rate assumption for the Boeing 787 from 6 aircraft per month down to 5, aligning with Boeing's current production but not reducing further to match the actual rate of 3. We anticipate that Boeing will increase the production rate above 5 as we move into 2025.

Q: How are you managing the commercial aero sales in Fastening Systems given the issues at Boeing?

A: (John C. Plant, CEO) - Despite Boeing's lower production rates, our commercial aero sales in Fastening Systems have outpaced other segments due to our ability to maintain production for other aircraft models and manufacturers. This decoupling from Boeing's rates has allowed us to continue growth in this segment.

Q: Can you discuss the aftermarket dynamics, especially considering the new designs for LEAP-1A HPT blades?

A: (John C. Plant, CEO) - The new, more durable LEAP-1A HPT blades are expected to affect shop visits and aftermarket demand positively. We anticipate a gradual introduction of these blades, with significant impacts likely post-2025. This aligns with our expectations for increased spares demand, particularly as older models like the CFM56 continue to see strong demand.

Q: What is your long-term outlook for the spares market, especially given the current aerospace environment?

A: (John C. Plant, CEO) - We expect the spares market to continue growing in the coming years, driven by both commercial and defense sectors. The F-35, in particular, is expected to generate substantial spares demand as the fleet size increases and operational tempo remains high.

Q: How are you planning for potential increases in production rates from Boeing and Airbus?

A: (John C. Plant, CEO) - We are prepared to scale our operations to meet increased production rates as needed. Our facilities are designed to serve multiple customers and aircraft types, which provides flexibility in managing production shifts and demands across different programs.

