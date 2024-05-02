Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenues increased by 31% with a strong start to the year, demonstrating significant growth in the company's operations.

Adjusted net income grew by 49% compared to the first quarter of 2023, indicating robust profitability improvements.

The combined ratio improved to 90%, reflecting enhanced underwriting performance and operational efficiencies.

Gross written premiums and equivalents rose to $663 million, driven by growth in specialty E&S insurance lines, showcasing expansion in key business areas.

Annualized adjusted return on equity reached 28%, driven by growth, profitable underwriting, and scalable technology platforms, highlighting effective capital utilization.

Negative Points

Cancellation of certain contractual liability and alternative risk programs, which could impact future revenue streams.

Deferred tax expense of $4.5 million related to the deconsolidation of Fortegra for tax purposes, presenting a potential future financial burden.

Losses on Invesque mortgage originations, indicating challenges in the mortgage sector of the business.

The necessity to crystallize a capital loss for tax purposes on the sale of Invesque shares, which resulted in a significant financial adjustment.

Dependence on the continuation of a hard market environment to sustain growth, which may pose a risk if market conditions change.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Tiptree's performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: Michael Barnes, Executive Chairman of the Board, highlighted that Tiptree had a strong first quarter with a 31% increase in revenues and a 19.5% annualized adjusted return on equity. Fortegra, a key business unit, saw $663 million in gross written premiums and equivalents, with adjusted net income growing by 49% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the revenue increase in Q1 2024?

A: Scott McKinney, CFO, explained that the revenue increase was driven by growth in earned premiums, fee-based service revenues, and an improvement in net investment income. Specifically, the insurance operations and gains on the company's investment holdings were significant contributors.

Q: How did the insurance results fare in this quarter?

A: The gross written premiums and equivalents in the insurance sector increased by 7% year-over-year to $663 million, driven by growth in specialty E&S insurance lines. The combined ratio improved by 1.3% to 90.3%, reflecting better underwriting and expense ratios.

Q: What developments occurred in Tiptree's investment portfolio this quarter?

A: The net investment income, combined with interest on cash and equivalents, yielded $11 million, marking a 45% increase over the previous year. The portfolio ended the quarter valued at $1.3 billion, predominantly invested in high credit quality, liquid securities, and cash.

Q: Can you discuss any strategic moves made by Tiptree during the quarter?

A: Tiptree and Warburg Pincus contributed nearly $40 million of capital to Fortegra to fund future growth. Additionally, Tiptree sold its Invesque shares in April 2024, crystallizing a capital loss for tax purposes, which can be used to offset future taxable gains.

Q: What is the outlook for Tiptree moving forward into 2024?

A: Michael Barnes expressed a positive outlook, noting that the specialty insurance business, Fortegra, continues to see exceptional growth and favorable market conditions. Tiptree remains well-positioned financially and is focused on allocating capital for long-term value creation.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.