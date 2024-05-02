Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Cactus Inc (WHD, Financial) reported strong sales in Spoolable Technologies, showing growth from the previous quarter due to robust sales to large integrated customers.

The company's total revenue for Q1 was $274 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $95 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8%, demonstrating solid financial performance.

Cactus Inc (WHD) increased its cash balance to $194 million, indicating strong liquidity and financial health.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, reflecting its ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Cactus Inc (WHD) is pursuing expansion plans in the Mideast, targeting a market for surface pressure control equipment that exceeds $0.5 billion annually, which could significantly enhance future revenues.

Negative Points

The Pressure Control segment saw a revenue decrease of 3% sequentially, primarily due to decreased customer activity, highlighting potential volatility in market demand.

Operating income and adjusted segment EBITDA in the Pressure Control segment both decreased due to lower operating leverage and margin declines.

The Spoolable Technologies segment faced increased input costs, which negatively impacted the adjusted EBITDA margin by 240 basis points.

Cactus Inc (WHD) reported a sequential decrease in GAAP net income from $62 million in the fourth quarter to $50 million in the first quarter, largely due to an increase in the remeasurement of the earn-out liability.

Despite the increase in cash balance, the company faces challenges with the macroeconomic backdrop providing little optimism for 2024 U.S. activity levels in the oil and gas sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When can we expect international operations to significantly impact Cactus Inc's income statement?

A: Scott Bender, CEO, mentioned that international operations are expected to have a meaningful impact next year.

Q: How does Cactus Inc view the US land market activity for the remainder of the year?

A: Scott Bender, CEO, expressed a lack of optimism for significant improvement in 2024. He anticipates a potential plateau as the year progresses, particularly after a trough in onshore rig counts during the summer.

Q: What are the expectations for the Pressure Control segment's revenue and EBITDA margins in Q2 2024?

A: Scott Bender, CEO, expects the Pressure Control segment's revenue to be relatively flat compared to Q1, with adjusted EBITDA margins projected to be between 33% and 35%.

Q: What are the projections for the Spoolable Technologies segment in Q2 2024?

A: Scott Bender, CEO, anticipates a slight increase in revenue from Q1, with adjusted EBITDA margins expected to be around 36% to 38%.

Q: Can you provide details on the financial performance in Q1 2024?

A: Al Keifer, Interim CFO, reported Q1 revenues of $274 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $95 million and a 34.8% EBITDA margin. He noted a decrease in net income primarily due to a remeasurement of the FlexSteel earn-out liability.

Q: What is the outlook for dividends and capital expenditures in 2024?

A: Al Keifer, Interim CFO, mentioned that the quarterly dividend will remain at $0.12 per share, with net CapEx for the year expected to be between $45 million and $55 million.

