Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC, Financial) reported strong year-over-year gross margin improvements in Q1 2024.

The company has successfully expanded into the connected home market, securing new customer activity and product designs with six of the top 10 HVAC OEM companies.

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) has implemented effective cost-saving initiatives, leading to a decrease in operating expenses from $31.2 million in Q1 2023 to $29.4 million in Q1 2024.

The company's restructuring of its manufacturing footprint has exceeded expectations, contributing to a significant reduction in manufacturing overhead and improved gross margins.

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) has a strong pipeline of new projects in the connected home and climate control sectors, expected to drive growth and profitability in the coming years.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased from $108.4 million in Q1 2023 to $91.9 million in Q1 2024, reflecting challenges in the video service channel and reduced consumer spending on discretionary goods.

The company reported a net loss of $2.5 million in Q1 2024, although this was an improvement from a net loss of $3.5 million in Q1 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from $42.8 million at the end of 2023 to $26.9 million by March 31, 2024.

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) used $2.8 million in cash for operating activities in Q1 2024, which includes a $5 million security deposit related to a legal matter.

The company anticipates a range of outcomes for Q2 2024, from a loss per share of $0.1 to breakeven, indicating ongoing financial uncertainty.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could we start with the 10% customers for the quarter?

A: Bryan Hackworth, CFO of Universal Electronics Inc, mentioned that they had two customers exceeding the 10% threshold, with the first at 13.2% and Charter Communications at 11.1%.

Q: What are you seeing in the cable market? Are there signs of stabilization or improvements in order patterns?

A: Paul Arling, CEO, explained that the cable market is undergoing a transformation with platforms changing to hybrid models. He emphasized that while the traditional set-top box market might not return to its historical peak, it is expected to stabilize. Universal Electronics is adapting to these changes, particularly through its QuickSet Cloud technology, which supports easy-to-use interfaces for hybrid platforms.

Q: Regarding your comment that you will be profitable this year, is that on an adjusted basis or on a GAAP basis?

A: Bryan Hackworth clarified that the forecast for profitability is on an adjusted basis.

Q: How do you anticipate Q3 and Q4 unfolding in terms of profitability?

A: Bryan Hackworth stated that while specific guidance for Q3 and Q4 was not provided, the expectation is that the full year will be profitable on an adjusted basis.

Q: Do you anticipate that the business level in Q4 will continue as a run rate into 2025, or will there be some seasonality affecting the figures?

A: Bryan Hackworth responded that with the layering effect of project wins, he expects sales to continue growing. Although there might be a seasonal drop from Q4 to Q1, the general trajectory is expected to be upward, leading to a strong 2025.

Q: Can you provide more details on the business exceeding $80 million and the potential opportunities you've mentioned in past calls?

A: Paul Arling highlighted that the potential sales funnel now exceeds a few hundred million dollars. He explained that while not all projects in the funnel will be won, the market for HVAC alone is significantly larger than the home entertainment control market, offering substantial growth opportunities. He emphasized the ongoing technological shifts in the market, such as the increasing popularity of heat pumps, which are more energy-efficient.

