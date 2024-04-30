Q4 2024 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / NTS GMT

Kunjal Mehta - Adani Energy Solutions Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Hello all. I hope you're -- . I am audible. Good afternoon and our best wishes to all the participants and thank you for joining Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results. We have released the investor materials on our website and you must have read through it.



On the very start, I would like and I'm pleased to share that AESL has received and ESG score of 25.3 from Sustainalytics in their recent assessment, which placed the company among the top 20 global electric utility and helped us plus the global and the industry averages.



We are also happy to share one more another important development in our Mumbai DISCOMs which is Adani Electricity Mumbai, which again got ranked number one utility in India in the