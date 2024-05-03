Corebridge Financial Q1 2024 Earnings: Strong Performance with EPS and Revenue Exceeding Analyst Expectations

Comprehensive Review of Corebridge Financial's First Quarter Financial Results

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $878 million, a significant recovery from a net loss of $459 million in the previous year, surpassing the estimated $650.22 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.41 per share, significantly exceeding the estimate of $1.05.
  • Revenue: Premiums and deposits totaled $10.6 billion, indicating robust customer demand and slightly above the estimate of $10.595 billion.
  • Net Investment Income: Grew by 8% to $2.9 billion, driven by an 18% increase in base portfolio income, highlighting effective asset management.
  • Share Repurchase: Board authorized a $2 billion increase to the share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in financial stability and shareholder value enhancement.
  • Dividends: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, underscoring ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Strategic Transactions: Completed the sale of UK life insurance business to Aviva plc for $550 million, optimizing the business portfolio.
Article's Main Image

On May 3, 2024, Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing robust first-quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant turnaround with a net income of $878 million, or $1.41 per share, a stark contrast to the net loss of $459 million, or $0.70 per share, in the same period last year. These figures surpass the analyst estimates which projected earnings of $1.05 per share and a net income of $650.22 million. Additionally, Corebridge's revenue also exceeded expectations, with reported premiums and deposits reaching $10.6 billion against an estimated $5,440.13 million.

Corebridge Financial Inc, headquartered in Houston, is a leading provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the Individual Retirement segment.

Strategic and Financial Highlights

The company's financial strength was further underscored by an 18% growth in base portfolio income for its insurance operating businesses, and a 50 basis point expansion in base yield compared to the prior year's quarter. Corebridge also successfully completed its modernization program, "Corebridge Forward," achieving significant cost savings ahead of schedule. Additionally, the sale of its UK life insurance business to Aviva plc on April 8, 2024, bolstered its financial position, contributing to a $2 billion increase in its share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors.

President and CEO Kevin Hogan highlighted the diversified business model's role in driving multiple income sources, leading to consistent cash flow generation and attractive shareholder returns. He noted, "We grew our earnings by pursuing profitable organic growth with focused execution, and leveraging our broad product suite and distribution platform to help meet the needs of an aging U.S. population."

Operational Excellence and Market Adaptation

Corebridge's operational strategy has been finely tuned to adapt to market demands and economic conditions. The company's disciplined approach to expense management, combined with strategic asset allocation, has enabled it to maintain a robust balance sheet and liquidity position. As of March 31, 2024, Corebridge reported holding company liquidity of $1.7 billion and a financial leverage ratio of 28.1%, with the Life Fleet RBC Ratio remaining above target.

The company's commitment to shareholder returns was evident with $386 million returned to shareholders, including $243 million through share repurchases and $143 million in dividends. The declared quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock further reflects the company's strong financial health and confidence in its future performance.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, Corebridge Financial Inc remains focused on growth and value creation. The company plans to continue leveraging its strong market position and comprehensive product offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers, while also maintaining rigorous risk management and operational efficiency. With a solid start to 2024, Corebridge is well-positioned to sustain its momentum and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

For more detailed information on Corebridge Financial's first quarter performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call scheduled for May 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Corebridge Financial Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.