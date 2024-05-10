Unveiling Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive into the Current Valuation of Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 2.47%, although it has gained 10.52% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.68, the question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This analysis aims to explore Eli Lilly and Co's valuation, urging readers to consider the insights that follow.

Company Overview

Eli Lilly and Co, a prominent drug firm, specializes in areas such as neuroscience, cardiometabolic diseases, cancer, and immunology. Some of its key products include Verzenio for cancer and Mounjaro for diabetes. Despite its robust product line, there's a stark contrast between its current stock price of $737.24 and its GF Value of $422.71, suggesting that the stock might be significantly overvalued. This valuation discrepancy sets the stage for a detailed financial analysis.

1786403258647080960.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Currently, the GF Value suggests that Eli Lilly and Co is significantly overvalued. This assessment is crucial as it indicates that the long-term return on this investment might be lower than the company's future business growth.

1786403237604257792.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Eli Lilly and Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 is lower than 84.83% of its peers in the Drug Manufacturers industry, which might raise some concerns about its financial health. However, its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a fair condition.

1786403281380208640.png

Profitability and Growth

Eli Lilly and Co has consistently demonstrated high profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 33.51%, ranking better than 96.37% of its industry peers. However, its 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 12% is mixed compared to industry standards. This indicates a strong but potentially slowing growth trajectory.

Evaluating Investment Efficiency: ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is critical in assessing investment efficiency. Eli Lilly and Co's ROIC of 22.81 significantly exceeds its WACC of 7.66, suggesting effective capital management.

1786403301689028608.png

Conclusion

While Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) is deemed significantly overvalued based on its GF Value, the company maintains a strong financial condition and profitability. Investors should weigh these factors carefully against the company's valuation to make informed investment decisions. For further details on Eli Lilly and Co's financials, visit 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.