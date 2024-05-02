May 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Greenpanel Industries Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I'll hand the conference over to Mr. Rishab Barar from CDR India. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Rishab Barar - CDR India - Consultant
Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Greenpanel Industries Limited's Q4 and FY24 conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Shobhan Mittal, the Managing Director; Mr. V. Venkatramani, the CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation that was sent to you earlier. I would now like to invite Mr. Shobhan Mittal to begin the proceedings of the call. Over to you, sir.
Shobhan Mittal - Greenpanel Industries Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank
Q4 2024 Greenpanel Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...