Q4 2024 Greenpanel Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Greenpanel Industries Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I'll hand the conference over to Mr. Rishab Barar from CDR India. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Rishab Barar - CDR India - Consultant



Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Greenpanel Industries Limited's Q4 and FY24 conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Shobhan Mittal, the Managing Director; Mr. V. Venkatramani, the CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation that was sent to you earlier. I would now like to invite Mr. Shobhan Mittal to begin the proceedings of the call. Over to you, sir.



Shobhan Mittal - Greenpanel Industries Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank