Q1 2024 R Systems International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to R Systems' Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Giriraj Maheshwari. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Giriraj Maheshwari - R Systems International Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, Riya. I welcome all participants to R Systems' Q1 FY2024 earning conference call. We have today with us Mr. Nitesh Bansal, Managing Director and CEO, R Systems; and Mr. Nand Surdana, CFO, R Systems.



Moving to start the call with opening remarks on the performance of the company by Nitesh, followed by financial overview by Mr. Nand. Thereafter, we will have a closing statement by Mr. Nitesh. Subsequently, we will open for the Q&A session.



Before I hand over, let me read the customary disclaimer statement on behalf of the company. Investors are cautioned that this presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation publicly to