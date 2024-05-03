Q1 2024 Orkla ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Kari Lindtvedt - Orkla ASA - SVP of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the presentation of Orkla's first quarter results. My name is Kari Lindtvedt, I'm Head of Investor Relations.



The speakers today will be President and CEO, Nils Selte; and our CFO, Harald Ullevoldsaeter. During the presentation today, you're welcome to post questions in writing in the webcast, and we will address your questions in the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.



But without further ado, I will now lead the floor to Nils, who will start by summarizing our main messages for the quarter. Please, Nils.



Nils Kloumann Selte - Orkla ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Kari, and good morning, everyone. Let me start by summarizing the results for Q1. We report a strong first quarter 2024 and the quality of earning is improving. I'm very pleased with strong operational improvements in most of our portfolio companies. There's a lot of focus on execution of the full potential plans across all the portfolio companies, in line with what we communicated at the Capital