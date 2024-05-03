May 03, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Claus Ingar Jensen - Danske Bank A/S-Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Conference Call for Danske Bank's Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024. My name is Claus Ingar Jensen, and I am Head of Danske Bank's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Carsten Egeriis; and our CFO, Stephan Engels. We aim to keep this presentation to around 20 minutes. And after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session, as usual. Afterwards, please feel free to contact the Investor Relations department if you have any more questions.
I will now hand over to Carsten.
Carsten Rasch Egeriis - Danske Bank A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Leadership Team
Thanks, Claus. And I would also like to welcome you to our conference call for the financial report for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter marked the start of our new strategy period, and I'm pleased with the continued execution of our strategic priorities with a clear focus on
Q1 2024 Danske Bank A/S Earnings Call Transcript
