Q1 2024 Legrand SA Earnings Call Transcript

BenoÃ®t Coquart - Legrand SA - CEO & Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Franck, Ronan Marc and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand '24 Q1 conference call and webcast. As you know, we have published today our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. After a few opening remarks, we will comment the results into more details.
I begin on Page 4 of the deck with the 3 key highlights of this press release. First, in a building market in retreats as expected, Legrand reports lower sales and good margin resilience. Those results are in line with our expectations. Second, we are actively executing our
