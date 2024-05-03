Q1 2024 Hexagon Purus ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Mathias Meidell - Hexagon Purus ASA - Director Investor Relations



Hi, and welcome to Hexagon Purus Q1 2024 presentation. My name is Mathias Meidell and I am the IR Director in Hexagon Purus. I will be moderating from the studio in Oslo and from the studio, I'm also joined by Group CEO, Morten Holum; and Group CFO, Salman Alam.



The agenda for today includes as usual highlights from the quarter, a company update the financials, and the outlook. We will also end the presentation with a Q&A session. So please feel free to enter your questions via the function on your screen.



And with that, I will pass the word over to you, Morten, who will take us through the highlights of the quarter.



Morten Holum - Hexagon Purus ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer, Board Member



Thank you, Mathias, and good morning to everyone joining our webcast today. It's been another great quarter for Hexagon Purus following a long string of quarters where we have delivered according to plan, keeping us well on track towards target.



So let's go straight to