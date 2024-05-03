Q1 2024 Fastighets AB Balder Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Jonas Ericson - Fastighets AB Balder - Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for listening in to this presentation of Balder's Q1 results. My name is Jonas Ericson. And with me, I have Erik Selin, CEO; and Ewa Wassberg, CFO.



The full presentation is available on our website. In our introduction here, we'll focus on some of the key points of the financials for the quarter, and then we'll open up for Q&A. Please, Erik.



Erik Selin - Fastighets AB Balder - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Jonas. Yes, in the Q1 report today, we have a quite stable development. The rental income is 8% better than last year, same period. And the NOI is a bit even more, plus 8% increase compared to last year.



But then looking at profit from property management, we have a decline of 8% and per share 10% due to more shares outstanding. And then the obvious explanation is higher financing cost, since we have a good development in the NOI.



And I think it's kind of interesting to look at one year -- if you go