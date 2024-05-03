Q1 2024 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning and welcome to our webcast for the first quarter results for 2024. My name is, as said, Torben Sand and I'm Director of Investor Relations and Group Communications. And I am as usual joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen, and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



Please turn to slide 3 for the agenda for today's webcast. The agenda is as follows. Highlights of the first quarter followed by an update on our strategy and other key events. This should be followed on an update on the performance in our three commercial divisions, and then we'll turn to key financial developments for the group, including an update on net debt and leverage. And finally, we'll give you an update on our outlook and guidance for 2024.



We will conclude the webcast with a Q&A session where we will be more than pleased to take any questions you might have. But before we start I ask you to pay attention to our disclaimer and forward-looking statements at the end of this slide presentation.

