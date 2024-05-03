Q1 2024 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Tim Albertsen - ALD SA - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Ayvens, Q1 '2024 results conference call. I'm hosting this call with Patrick Sommelet, and as always, we'll provide more details on our trading statement issued this morning.



First, I'll present the highlights of Q1, then Patrick will comment on our financial results. And then, as always, we'll take your questions after that. Let's go straight to slide 5. Ayvens started 2024 on a positive note in several aspects, which I will comment on today. In a mixed economic environment where demand slowed, we recorded good Q1 '2024 financial results and a clear upturn on the previous quarter, despite the weakening of the electric vehicle's used car markets.



Our Q1 performance is promising. It reflects the solidity of our business model, as well as our agility and our capacity to swiftly implement our strategic roadmap. You remember that our underlying margins had eroded last year. In Q1, our margins stabilized at 522 basis points of our earning assets, and we registered substantial