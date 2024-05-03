Q1 2024 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Team



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Harvia's Q1 '24 earnings webcast. My name is Matias JÃ¤rnefelt. I'm the CEO of the Group. And with me, I have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Team



Hi.



Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Team



To begin with the presentation, I will cover first the highlights of the quarter. And after me, Ari will be covering the financials in more detail.



First, top line. Our revenue increased by 2.3% to EUR42.4 million. Organic growth was 1.4%. During the quarter, we had some negative impact from the political strikes taking place in Finland. The sales results was supported by strong sales development outside of Europe, both in North America and our APAC, Middle East, and Africa regions.



On the other hand, we faced some severe headwinds in Northern Europe. Market continued to