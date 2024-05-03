Q1 2024 Ontex Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Geoffroy Raskin - Ontex Group NV - Vice President - Investor Relations and Financial Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Geoff Raskin from Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to have Gustavo, our CEO; and Geert Peeters, our CFO, with us today to present the first quarter results.



Before that, let me remind you of the Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking statements. I will not read them out loud, but I will assume you will have duly noted it. You are well aware that since 2022, our P&L is based on continuing operations, which consist of our core markets activities only. Emerging markets are reported as discontinued operations and while in the process of being gradually divested, these do still contribute to total debt and cash flow figures.



Please note that we have slightly adjusted the definition of savings in our EBITDA bridge as to better reflect net savings, netting them with the implementation costs, whereas we previously reported gross savings.



With that freed-up, Gustavo, over to you.



Gustavo Paz