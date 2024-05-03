Q4 2024 Firstsource Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Firstsource Solutions Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



On this call, we have Mr. Ritesh Idnani, MD and CEO; Mr. Dinesh Jain, CFO; and Mr. Pankaj Kapoor, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, to provide an overview on the company's performance followed by Q&A.



Please note that some of the matters that we will discuss on this call, including the company's business outlook, are forward looking and, as such, are subject to known and unknown risk. These uncertainties and risks are included but not limited to what company has mentioned in its prospectus filed with SEBI and subsequent annual report that are available on this website.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ritesh Idnani. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ritesh Idnani - Firstsource Solutions Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today to discuss