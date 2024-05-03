Q1 2024 TMX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Amin Mousavian - TMX Group Ltd - Vice President - Investor Relations, Treasury and Administration



Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss the 2024 first quarter results for TMX Group. As you know, we announced our results last late yesterday and copies of our press release and MD&A are available on TMX.com under Investor Relations. This morning, we have with us John McKenzie, our Chief Executive Officer,