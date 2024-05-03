Q1 2024 Fluor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Fluor's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



A replay of today's conference call will be available at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, accessible on Fluor's website at investor.fluor.com. The web replay will be available for 30 days. A telephone replay will also be available for 7 days through a registration link also accessible on Fluor's website at investor.fluor.com.



At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Landkamer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Landkamer.



Jason Landkamer - Fluor Corporation - Director of IR



Thanks, Jayel, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Fluor's 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. David Constable, Fluor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Brennan, Fluor's Chief Financial Officer, are with us today. Fluor issued its first quarter earnings release earlier this morning, and a slide presentation is posted on our website that we will reference while